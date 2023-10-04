Mahira Khan's Fairytale Wedding To Salim Karim Was Dreamier With Her Soft, Minimal Bridal Makeup

Mahira Khan's wedding is what pastel dreams are made of

In keeping with the theme of pastel wedding fever, our cross-border neighbours seemed to have hopped right onto the same track as well. Pakistani actress Mahira Khan wed Salim Karim in a dreamy wedding. The frosty pastel Faraz Manan lehenga and sheer veil may have been the star of the show, but it couldn't have shined bright without the celebrity's minimal makeup and sleek bun hairdo. She paired her bridal wedding outfit with a neutral matte shade on the eyelids that served the purpose of being the perfect canvas for her long wispy lashes and feathery eyebrows. For just that hint of colour, she picked a coral red matte lip that subtly but gorgeously complemented her contoured rosy cheeks. Although her makeup was totally top-notch with a minimal touch to create maximum impact, her effervescent bridal glow added the perfect finishing touches that perhaps no makeup product could do justice to.

It was not a surprising choice to see Mahira Khan pick Faraz Manan for her wedding. A favourite for many Indian brides back home too, the designer's signature details include meticulously structured embroidery and an almost ball-gown-like drape of the lehenga that never fails to translate into something dreamy. The Pakistani star sparkled in her silver lehenga and veil but couldn't resist adding a traditional diamond necklace set with meenakari art on it. Her son Azlan walking her down was easily one of the most magical highlights of this fairytale wedding.

It's needless to say, in a sea of endless pastel wedding inspiration, Mahira Khan's bridal lehenga wins the race of wedding wonder.

