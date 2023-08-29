Onam 2023: Kasavu Sarees Get Trendy Upgrades With Kalyani Priyadarshan, Malavika Mohanan And More

Celebrity-inspired kasavu saree looks

Onam is primarily celebrated in God's own country, that is Kerala as well as many of the Southern states in India. The festival has great significance among the people of Kerala. People show their gratitude towards the land for giving a good harvest. Year after year, the festival is celebrated with great pomp and gusto throughout the country. It is no longer restricted to the South of India. Bollywood celebrities celebrate Onam with equal vigour. Giving fashion inspiration to many, here are a few celeb-inspired Onam looks in Kasavu sarees that need to be bookmarked immediately. Kasavu sarees are traditional sarees from Kerala. The term "kasavu" refers to the gold zari used in the border of the Kerala saree.

Malavika Mohanan looked radiant in her gorgeous kasavu drape. She added a modern twist to her look with a strapped golden blouse. She went all out with her jewellery. A necklace, earrings, bangles, earrings, and statement rings completed her traditional look. Tying her tresses in a neat braid, she wore flowers to adorn it

Also Read: Onam 2023: 5 Unique Ways To Style Your Saree The Chaitra Reddy Way, #5 Is All Sparkle

Ramya Nambessan wore a simple kasavu drape with delicate stripes in gold on a base of white from the clothing brand Kalaakaari. Her traditional makeup included kohl-laden eyes, matte lip colour, and blush. Her accessories included gold earrings, rings, and a floral garland donning her bun.

Poornima Indrajith's kasavu saree had orange motifs throughout as the actress teamed it with a strappy white blouse. She picked a stack of saffron bangles and flowers to complete her look.

Also Read: Malaika Arora's Street Style Is Ethnic Elegance Personified In A White And Yellow Salwar Kameez

Anupama Paremeswaran wore a kasavu silk saree with a contrasting blouse. A plain white kasavu saree with a traditional pallu and puff-sleeved mauve-coloured blouse completed Anupama's look. Her tresses were tied in a messy manner as she adorned them with a gajra. She wore traditional gold jewellery too.

Kalyani Priyadarshan's Onam look was all about minimalistic dressing. Her plain kasavu saree with gold borders, sleeveless blouse, choker necklace, and subtle makeup is worth bookmarking if you want to keep it simple.

These celebrities are just the right kind of seasonal stylebook inspiration in their kasavu sarees and accessories. Your thoughts?

Also Read: Malavika Mohanan Marks Vishu Celebrations In A Gorgeous Kasavu Saree