Allu Arjun And Sneha Reddy's Regal Ethnic Wear Is Traditional Celebrity Style Done Majestically For National Awards 2023

Allu And Sneha's Regal Ethnic Wear Is Celebrity Style Done Majestically

The 69th National Awards 2023 held in New Delhi brought together India's finest from all spheres but it was the film industry stars who were being honoured, that held the spotlight. While their cinematic achievements were celebrated grandly, their fashion choices for the occasion couldn't be ignored either. While Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon's sarees captivated fans in Bollywood, down South it was Allu Arjun who stole the show. The actor won the National Award for Best Actor for his lead role in the movie Pushpa: The Rise. The film was a massive success on its release over the world and Allu Arjun is the first Telugu actor to win the prestigious award.

(Also Read: Allu Arjun On His Chill Mornings, Setting Intentions And Starting The Day Amidst Nature)

To receive the award, the actor attended the ceremony with his wife Sneha Reddy by this side. The couple co-ordinated in traditional ethnic looks that featured tailored silhouettes. Allu wore a white bandhgala with a contrasting pocket detail paired with straight fit trousers, which was designed by Kunal Rawal. Brown brogues were teamed with the outfit to lend an earthy touch to its pristine neutral shade.

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy

Photo Credit: Instagram/@allusnehareddy

His strongest; and most stylish supporter, wife Sneha Reddy was right by his side. Sneha wore a champagne toned silk salwar suit with a slim fitted silhouette and straight leg trousers. Draped across her shoulder was a bronze dupatta with sandals and dangling earrings to complete it.

In a selfie taken together, Sneha looked radiant with neutral toned makeup and a tiny bindi on her forehead. Allu slicked his curly locks back with the addition of sepia-tinted sunglasses which were a delightfully contemporary touch.

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy made sure they were the best-dressed couple out there last night.

(Also Read: Karan Johar's Black Bandhgala And White Pajamas For The 2023 National Awards Ceremony Proves He's One Of Bollywood's Trendiest)