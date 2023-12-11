On Turning 50, Twinkle Khanna On Embracing Ageing Amidst 'An Orchestra Of Creaking Joints'

Twinkle On Embracing Ageing Amidst "An Orchestra Of Creaking Joints"

As a celebrated author, Twinkle Khanna's way with words have the kind of charisma that can tackle any topic; no matter how taboo it is. In the past, the columnist has written about everything from the British monarchy to parenting teenagers, so when she turned 50-years-old, you could expect that she'd talk about growing older in the age of social media. In her latest column in Times Of India, Twinkle spoke about the highs and lows that turning older, wiser and yes, greyer.

Her weariness is evident when she speaks about the common phrase of "ageing gracefully". To this, Twinkle says, "Grace counts in ballet, and ageing is a battle! But...thanks to the ageing process, I can't quite remember if I read this somewhere or made it up just now,' I told a friend who, along with emptying her bank account while replenishing her dermatologist's, was busy equating grace with being frozen in time, starting with her forehead". She detailed how a routine blood test had revealed her testosterone levels were low; a naturally produced chemical she had always taken from granted through her earlier years. "I used to make jokes like, 'I am more of a man than most men I meet, and with the balls as well.' Now, I was left with low energy and a few leftover jokes," she writes.

Twinkle also spoke about the "distinct disadvantages to this getting older business". She details, "Like the Bluethroat birds who migrate from Alaska to Rajasthan in winter, it really starts going all south after a certain age. Hair shifts from your head and appears on your chin. The fat from the cheeks sinks to form squishy jowls. Breasts start reaching out to embrace your knees." However, Twinkle noted that there also were advantages to growing older. "Crossing middle age also meant that I was past the stage where you tend to know a little about everything but not enough about anything, including yourself. It is also a time when you have given up worrying about love, are yet to worry about health and even work has stopped giving you sleepless nights."

Twinkle thoughtfully concluded, saying, "More than the actual ageing process, I suspect we are scared by the prospect of it. Ageing, I have slowly come to believe, is only a battle if you try to fight the current." Whether turning older is appealing to you or not, there's really no running away from it because well, there's no other option available. Your best bet, like Twinkle, is to stop fighting the tide and swim along with it. Who knows, you might even enjoy the waves.

