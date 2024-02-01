Tara Sutaria's Show-Stopping Spin Comes In A Scintillating Sequin Bralette And Skirt

Wherever Tara Sutaria goes, her ultra glamorous vibe follows. While Tara's less-is-more approach has often won hearts, her maximalist style has dished out the best style inspiration as well. The actress has always fused fashion and comfort effortlessly. Recently, it was her cover girl style for Elle India that made us do a double take. The actress slipped into an all-black number that came with delicate embellishment for that glitz. Her show-stopping spin on this contemporary number was served with minimal glam. She fabulously paired a halterneck bralette with a straight-fit skirt. The keyhole details on the neckline perfectly added an extra edge. Her wavy open tresses and glossy makeup perfectly completed her style.

Tara Sutaria has truly carved a niche in the fashion scene with her sartorial game. For another look, Tara turned to a beautiful ivory number to make a statement. She picked an embroidered festive set that was styled to perfection. She paired a stunning bralette with a straight-fit skirt that looked gorgeous. Her dewy glam and open tresses perfectly completed her look.

Co-ord sets have been topping the fashion list for Tara. Next up, she chose a bling black co-ord set that was a perfect blend of sophisticated glam. She paired a high-neck cropped blouse with a beautifully fitted skirt. The gorgeous embellished pattern added all the glitz to her look.

Trust Tara Sutaria to redefine power dressing for you in the chicest way. The actress gave the much-needed party spin to blazers as she looked stunning in an ivory embellished blazer dress. The beautiful number was adorned with crystal and pearl details. What really stood out was the plunging neckline that added instant oomph to her look.

Tara Sutaria's cover girl style is worth bookmarking