Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is A Picture Of Grace In An Anita Dongre Midi Dress Costing Nearly 2 Lakhs

Samantha Looks Graceful As Ever In An Ethnic Dress Costing Nearly 2 Lakhs

We've been inundated with traditional Indian silhouettes and seen our fair share of lehengas and sarees in the recent past. Thankfully, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is giving us a breather. The actress is the cover girl of Elle India for July 2024 and looked like pure magic in her latest cover shoot. Set against the backdrop of the Raffles hotel in Udaipur, Samantha donned an Anita Dongre ensemble that combined ethnic elements with contemporary details. Not only did she look absolutely incredible, it was a refreshing relief from the sea of traditional looks we've been swept up in recently.

In the picture, Samantha propped herself against a railing with her arms extended and eyes closed while looking stunning as ever. She was photographed in an Anita Dongre mid-length dress that was inspired by scenes of nightscapes and fireflies. The sleeveless silk dress featured panels over the shoulders forming the bodice and leading to a plunging neckline. From the banded waist, it led to pleats running down the length with a narrow black border at the hemline. It was covered with mirror work embroidery throughout, which added a subtle pop of colour to the look. The zardozi silk dress is named Moonlit Melody and is priced at Rs 1,99,000 on the official designer website.

In another outfit from the same shoot, Samantha looked divine in a red strapless corseted gown with a slit down the side. Designed by Masaba Gupta, it featured gold metallic detailing down the front and a matching crimson stole draped around her neck.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu can always keep it chic, whether she's on the cover or off it.

