On Skipping Botox And Facelifts, 61-Year-Old Vanessa Williams Says, 'I'm Embracing My Age'

On Skipping Botox At 61, Vanessa Williams Says, "I'm Embracing My Age"

The pressure to look good enough to be on the silver screen has affected youth from across the world, leading to them look into the mirror with a magnifying glass and resort to cosmetic procedures and surgery to fix what they deem imperfect. It's affirming to note that simultaneously, Hollywood is quietly going through a revolution of its own, which swims against the current of unrealistic body standards. From Ariana Grande to Salma Hayek, numerous celebrities have spoken out about turning away from cosmetic procedures. Vanessa Williams is the latest celebrity to echo that sentiment.

The Hollywood actress and former Miss America spoke to PEOPLE in an exclusive interview about growing older and the physical changes it brings, especially to those under the spotlight. On the current craze to get a quick nip and tuck, Vanessa said, "I have not gotten any. I don't do fillers. I don't do Botox anymore. I haven't had a facelift". She does share what is part of her beauty regime, saying, "I do micro-current and nano-current technology, which is amazing."

There's a solid reason behind Vanessa's conscious choice to forgo more intense cosmetic procedures. She said, "I want to look like myself. I want people to know this face has lived. That's kind of where I am at, at this point, at 61." She reasons that the experience of soaking in life at its finest outweighs everything else, like extra folds of skin. "Yeah, there's some wrinkles but that's because I have sat out in the sun for too long. But I love the sun, dammit! If the sun is out, I will sit out in the sun and do my crossword and have a nice glass of wine. If that shows on my decollete, too bad. I'm embracing my age," concludes the actress.

It's part of a naturally skin positive revolution coming all the way from Hollywood, which we can only hope catches on.

