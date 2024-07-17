On Maintaining A Healthy Lifestyle, Deepika Padukone Said She Has Never Followed A Diet 'That Is A Fad'

Deepika Padukone is rightly considered to be one of the fittest celebrities in Bollywood. The Gehraiyaan actress, who is currently pregnant with her first child with husband Ranveer Singh, is all set to be a new mama and hence shared her thoughts on a healthy lifestyle. Indulgence finds room in her diet and we don't think it is limited to her now being an expecting mother. When it comes to balance outside of eating habits, Deepika has always been a frontrunner for sport, exercising, mental health and overall well being too.

The actress recently posted a picture of snacks and desserts on her Instagram handle, along with the caption, "Surprised to see this on my feed? Well, I eat! And I eat well! Ask anyone who knows me. So don't believe anything else you might hear or read. The trick? Balance, Consistency and Listening to YOUR Body. There seems to be a lot of misunderstanding around the word 'Diet'. We often believe that 'Diet' means to starve, to eat less and to eat all of the things we detest.

What 'Diet' really means is the total of all the food and drink consumed by an individual. The word actually comes from the Greek word "diaita," which means "way of life." I've always, for as long as I can remember, followed a 'Balanced Diet'. And it is for me 'a way of life'. I've never followed a diet that I cannot be consistent with or one that is a fad. Now, do I indulge? Of course, I do, as demonstrated above! But it most certainly isn't my way of life. Ever heard the phrase 'you are what you eat?' If there's one thing I've learnt (the hard-ish way) is that those words couldn't be truer."

What Deepika believes is that people should not starve themselves or deprive themselves of an occasional treat. But what she does endorse is eating well in a balanced manner. In addition to this, she discussed the idea of finding a balance and consistency, be it in diet or a workout. But what is more important than anything else is listening to one's body and giving it nutrition and exercise that it specifically requires. This mantra of following a balance and consistency will give you, as the Greeks would say a good "diaita," which means, a good "way of life."

Trust Deepika Padukone to share her knowledge on valuable life advice, finding a balance and consistency in a routine and above all, listening to one's body to attain holistic wellness.

