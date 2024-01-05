Kendall Jenner's Sheer Dress Came With Beach Vibes And Casual Chic

Kendall Jenner's Sheer Dress Is The Perfect Blend Of Casual And Chic

End-of-year beach vacations are a common occurrence among Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities. Beach holidays are all about golden sand, crystal-clear water, vibrant skies, iced cocktails, and uber-chic beach fashion. Proving this point was Kendall Jenner in an elegantly chic sheer dress on a sunny beach, reportedly in Barbados. The diva looked absolutely stunning as she donned a full-sleeved sheer dress with an asymmetrical hemline, a daring front slit, and an elongated trail to follow. The breezy outfit even featured a plunging neckline, an elaborate cutout pattern at the midriff, a ruched waist, and ruffled details at the hemline. Kendall's tresses were tied in a messy bun as she opted for rosy makeup with a dash of kohl in the eyes, pink cheek tint, and a blush pink lip gloss.

For her birthday, Kendall Jenner looked radiant in a strapless white dress. The off-shoulder midi outfit featured a fitted bodice and flowy pattern with pleats at the flare. Kendall left her tresses loose and wore minimally glam makeup. Her dewy makeup included a pink blush and lip gloss and a radiant glow. For accessories, she picked a pair of stud earrings and kept it simple.

Yet another casually chic outfit of Kendall Jenner's that we cannot get out of our minds is a sheer dress that the fashionista wore on a holiday. The sheer dress in blue was an easy-breezy overall for her two-piece swimsuit. A pair of black trendy sunglasses and an oversized beach tote bag were Kendall's only accessories.

Casual sheer dresses have been quite a trend recently and Kendall Jenner's closet is a stunning example.

