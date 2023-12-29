Kendall Jenner's Winter Style Is All About Opulent Charm In A Fur Coat And Trendy Sunglasses

Kendall Jenner's Winter Style Is All About A Fur Coat And Trendy Sunglasses

The Jenners and Kardashians have always been on the style radar showcasing impeccable fashion and wardrobe choices, whatever the occasion. Kendall Jenner is no exception of course. The diva recently featured a chic winter look which made her fans go gaga over the star's fashion, yet again. She picked a beige-coloured fur coat from the clothing brand Alo and multiplied her winter charm by many folds. A very similar coat featured on the brand's website is an opulent faux fur cropped jacket and costs INR 30,700. The full-sleeved coat along with the pair of black gloves was a cozy choice to make on a cold winter's day. Accessorising the look with a pair of trendy sunglasses and a pair of gold studs, Kendall kept her tresses loose and makeup minimal and radiant. A dash of kohl in the eyes, a rosy cheek tint and a pink matte lip colour completed Kendall's winter look.

For the family get-together at the Christmas Eve party, Kendall Jenner took the retro route in a black and white outfit. The diva picked a column dress from designer brand 16Arlington that featured full sleeves, a bodycon fit, and fur details at the neckline as well as the hemline which added a retro spin to the ensemble. She opted for a pair of strappy black heels and stud earrings as the only accessories. Her glam makeup included well-structured contours with highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden kohled eyes, and matte lip colour.

Yet another winter look of Kendall Jenner which grabbed eyeballs was an all-brown fur dress. The layered full-sleeved outfit had a turtleneck with prints in shades of brown. Kendall wore a pair of black stockings and black pointed heels with the look. Open tresses, matte makeup and a lot of charm complemented the diva's winter style.

We cannot decide on a favourite winter look of Kendall Jenner's, can you?

