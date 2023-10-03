Kendall Jenner's Scintillating Silver Gown Was Made By Hand With Over 1.5 Lakh Swarovski Crystals For The L'Oreal Show

Kendall Jenner at L'Oreal Paris Fashion show in a shimmering gown with 1.5 lakh crystals

Kendall Jenner's aura can't simply be put into words. She is a global style star for millions and her public appearances have had lasting impressions. But her latest one set a new bar in that department. For her epic walk on the ramp at the L'Oreal showcase held during Paris Fashion Week, she chose a shimmery silver metallic gown. The strappy bodycon outfit was a custom-made Ludovic de Saint Sernin Cleavage dress for the L'Oreal Paris Le Défilé event. According to the clothing brand's social media post, the dress was a handmade piece that featured over 150000 Swarovski crystals. The spaghetti-strap gown had a plunging neckline with tie-knot detailing at the neckline and a bodycon fit that accentuated Kendall's well-toned body. The daring slit at the back further added a dramatic edge to Kendall's shimmery look. The beauty tied her mane in a sleek ponytail and kept her makeup minimally glam. A dash of kohl, mascara-laden eyes, well-structured contours and a nude lip tint completed Kendall's stellar look for the evening. Ms. Jenner opted for no accessories and a pair of pointed silver heels as she walked the ramp.

Also Read: Bad Bunny-Kendall Jenner Got Gucci-fied With The Brand's Valigeria Travel Line

This memorable ramp walk was Kendall Jenner's first for the beauty brand. Their post was captioned, "For her first time at the L'Oréal Paris Défilé, @kendalljenner let her inner beauty shine while wearing @ludovicdesaintsernin with @swarovski's final touch." Kendall's fans and followers showered her with love and comments like "The absolute stunning supermodel in this world." and "She is the best model i love her so much," while still another read "Here comes the Queen."

Also Read: Kendall Jenner Joins L'Oreal As Their New Brand Ambassador

Kendall Jenner's charisma and charm ooze through when she's on the ramp, no doubt about it.

Also Read: Kendall Jenner's Strappy Red Bikini Is Practically Fireworks On A Summer Night