On Celebs Repeating Outfits, Tillotama Shome Says They Are 'Expected Norms, Not A Sign Of Incredible Greatness'

On Celebs Repeating Looks, Tillotama Says "Expected Norms, Not Greatness"

Celebrities may have walk-in wardrobes bigger than most bedrooms, designers on speed dial and personal shoppers who bring them the goods right to their doorsteps. Even with extravagant clothing choices at their disposal, some choose only their favourite pieces and stick with them through the years; conventional style standards be damned. The likes of Jennifer Lopez and Cate Blanchett have repeated their outfits on runways and red carpets. Princess Of Wales Kate Middleton has long been considered the gold standard of double duty style by repurposing her designer wear through the decades. In the recent past, the convention of fashion repetition has spilled into Bollywood; a sphere where the norm was previously considered a style crime of sorts.

It was just last week that Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone promoted her movie Fighter in a Louis Vuitton beige sweater and trousers with a white shirt; an outfit which she had previously travelled in at the airport. When Alia Bhatt won the National Award in 2023, she re-wore the ivory and gold Sabyasachi saree which was the bridal saree she wore to marry Ranbir Kapoor. Suhana Khan went on to heap praises onto Alia for a move she thought was "incredible with a much-needed message".

Now Bollywood Actress Tillotama Shome has taken to the platform X to air her thoughts on how celebrities who repeat their outfits are put on a pedestal for an act that's considered to be great. In a tweet, she said, "Remember that annoying trend of heaping high praise for actors who came to work on time? Now, we are being praised for repeating the same outfit more than once. Both are expected norms and not a sign of incredible greatness or sustainability."

Remember that annoying trend of heaping high praise for actors who came to work on time? Now, we are being praised for repeating the same outfit more than once.

Both are expected norms and not a sign of incredible greatness or sustainability. — Tillotama Shome (@TillotamaShome) February 1, 2024

Her followers were majorly in agreement. The comments included the following.

Right. As if celebs did a great favour by wearing a particular outfit more than once ! Toil of the masses is not celebrated while something frivolous done by celebs is showcased as great benevolence! — Anandsj (@AnandsjDoc) February 1, 2024

Slayed tilotama indeed so so basic i mean wats there to be praised that's how common humans live haina ?? — अNMOL K MAHTANI (@aKm07) February 1, 2024

Whether repetition is the expected norms or not, some celebrities certainly are like us when it comes to making their outfits work hard.

