Simone Biles Won 'Another One' But In Style Wearing A Glittering Red Bodysuit

Simone Biles' champions her sport and style with ease

In pursuit of her sparkling gymnastics career at the Olympics 2024, in Paris, Simone Biles has also established herself as a fashion force. The Olympic champ has made one of many fashion statements this time. So if she were to have won a gold medal or two in addition to her decorated collection this year, it wouldn't have been a shocker. We have the confidence to say this because her concluding game in the floor round was marked by a sparkling red leotard that made for the perfect finish to her time at the esteemed sports event. She won a gold yet again but against her full-sleeved leotard with tone-on-tone sequins, she wore her medal as if it were a jewellery piece. Despite her leg injury, she was consistent in her form and fashion. Going by her style for this sport from start to finish, it wouldn't be wrong to call her the tiny package that fantastic things come in.

Black stars shined extra bright when it was Simone Biles in yet another sparkling leotard from this year's Olympics. Can you blame them?

Teamwork makes the dream work. So when Simone Biles and Co sparkled in red, white and blue, they quadrupled the fashion stance in matching leotards that celebrated the USA flag.

The midnight sky in Paris took the night off when it saw Simone Biles "beam-ing" in a two-tone leotard for her incredible performance on the beam. The bright blue fused with mesh inlay that shone away with multiple sequins and crystals was well-deserving for an "Olympic All Around Champion."

Simone Biles championed the gymnastic skills but moreover, in style.

