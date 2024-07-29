We've Totally Flipped Over Team USA's Simone Biles' Sparkling Black Star Embellished Bodysuit

Simone Blies slayed Paris Olympics 2024 in a sheer black star-studded boysuit

Simone Biles made a stunning comeback at the Paris Olympics 2024 after having skipped the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2020. Simone's return was not just a source of inspiration but one of sartorial significance as she dazzled in a sheer black bodysuit with star embellishment to add a little glitter to her Olympic dreams. But this was not the first time that the gymnast picked a sequin outfit of the day for her sporting outing. In fact, she has been doing so quite regularly on this front. Simone and her love for glittery bodysuits have been an ongoing fashion love affair.

Simone literally took our collective breath away with her eye-catching black and gunmetal toned bodysuit with silver Swarovski embellished stars all over. The gymnast's outfit for the big day featured full sleeves and a high-neck design with a shower of stars pattern. The lower part of the garment, from the waistline downward, had a gunmetal silver block colour and was divided from the upper bodice with an in-built thin black belt with silver-toned studs around her waist. She accessorised the look with diamond encrusted earrings, her hair secured in a messy top-knot and a smoky eye makeup along with an overall brown nude glam look.

Here are a bunch of other occasions when Simone has slayed the sequin bodysuit because she loves them. Simone was seen wearing a royal blue coloured bodysuit for a practice session one day ago on her Instagram handle. The bodysuit featured orange piping around the boat neckline that had a line of sequins embellished on it. What's, more, it had 'United States Of America' written on it in bejewelled orange tones on the chest area.

Another time, she and her team USA mates were seen wearing white, blue and red American flag themed bodysuits with shimmering Swarovski crystals on the chest area along with the letters 'USA' and printed flag motifs on the waist downward.

Simone Biles and her forever love for sequin bodysuits is a match made to perfection in the sartorial heavens.

