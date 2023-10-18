Of Course Rekha's Custom Manish Malhotra Organza Saree Was Matched With A Custom Potli Bag

Rekha In A Manish Malhotra Saree Looks Like An Elegant Piece Of Art Work

If we talk about ageless beauty, one name crosses our mind immediately and that is Rekha's. Her immense elegance, poise, and opulent beauty have always grabbed eyeballs and won hearts. Even today when the actress makes public appearances, her charm is unmatchable no doubt. From her elaborate kanjeevaram sarees for award functions to lace sarees during festivities, the actress has an envy-worthy ethnic wardrobe. The actress looked phenomenal as she draped a chikankari Manish Malhotra saree in an ivory colour palette for Hema Malini's birthday bash in the city.

According to the designer's Instagram post, the organza saree had chikankari work, with embroidered borders and pallu and badla work. It was even accompanied by a custom-made embroidered potli bag in the same colour palette. Delicate shimmery sequins added glam to Rekha's look. For accessories, she picked statement jhumka earrings, pearl-studded bangles, and statement rings. Rekha accompanied the graceful look with glam makeup. Well-defined eyeliner, shimmery eyelids, kohled eyes, and a bold red lip colour were the perfect add-ons for Rekha's style.

Rekha's saree looks have always been our favourite. For Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the Ambani household, Rekha draped a maroon-coloured silk saree with gold zari borders. She wore a matching blouse to complement her heavy-work saree. For accessories, Rekha picked a statement necklace with maang tikka and a stack of gold bangles. Her signature makeup included bold red lips, kohl-laden eyes, ample mascara and infinite charm.

We are totally in awe of Rekha's exquisite wardrobe.

