Nupur Shikhare's Traditionally Draped Lungi Is A Class Act, His 'Lungi Dance' Is A Bonus

Nupur's Stylishly Draped Lungi Is A Class Act, "Lungi Dance" Is A Bonus

The wedding festivities of Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, and Nupur Shikhare are well on their way at the Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The couple, who officially sealed their union on January 3 in a private ceremony, are now enjoying a grand celebration with their friends and family. Amid many videos circulating online of the pre-wedding festivities, one particular clip of the groom in a lungi surfaced on our style radar. In the clip, the groom Nupur was dressed in a white tee, paired with a traditionally draped lungi. While he was giving off desi fashion goals in his lungi, his dance moves on the song Lungi Dance from the film Chennai Express set a new bar for celebratory vibes.

It seems like Nupur Shikhare has a soft spot for ethnic elements. In another pre-wedding video, he was seen wearing a pastel pink shirt with beige trousers. To add a desi factor to his ensemble, Nupur wore Kolhapuri chappals and draped a shawl around his neck. However, the real showstopper was the brown button-down waistcoat, an unconventional choice for the occasion. Both his fashionable attire and his dance moves set the scene on fire.

During the intimate wedding ceremony, while signing the documents, Nupur Shikhare shattered all norms and conventions by wearing a black tank top paired with white shorts. While the bride, Ira Khan, was adorned in ethnic attire, the groom stole the spotlight in his easy-breezy athleisure wear.

Not to worry though, soon after signing the documents, Nupur Shikhare switched from his athletic look to a more conventional look - a blue sherwani. The traditional ensemble, featuring golden prints and salwar-style pants, made Nupur look dapper.

With all of these exciting style choices leading up to the wedding ceremony, we can only expect more pleasant surprises from this groom-to-watch.