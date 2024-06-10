Nupur Sanon Launches Her Brand Nobo With Her Star Sister Kriti Sanon Sporting Its Blue Floral Co-Ord Set

Kriti Sanon's Pastel Floral Co-Ords Are An Elevated Take On Summer Style

Kriti Sanon has been going places with her sartorial choices. It only got better as her mother and sister have launched a clothing brand called NOBO. It was rather a happy revelation for fashion enthusiasts and Kriti's style doubled it. From the shelves of the newly launched brand, Kriti picked a breezy pastel blue co-ord set that came with colourful floral details. In her latest Instagram entry, the Crew actress proudly introduced “the Sanon Entrepreneurs” wearing an outfit created and designed by two of her “favourite women”. Hopping on the summer-appropriate floral trend, Kriti Sanon dished out summer inspiration in a blue co-ord set. Strap sleeves and a sweetheart neckline formed the blouse outline. The flowy knotted layered skirt was the perfect way to complete her look. Semi-sheer details with a hint of fishnet added an extra edge to her style.

With her ensemble stealing the spotlight, Kriti Sanon needed minimal makeup to complement her OOTD. Blushed cheeks on a dewy base, pink lips, and wispy mascara-laden lashes did a fine job. Golden hoops, a dainty necklace, and statement rings served as accessory inspiration. Her middle-parted short brunette tresses were kept open.

Much like Kriti Sanon, her mother and sister's style statements deserve full marks too. In the same Instagram post, her mother upheld the magic of ethnic fits in a red kurta. But, she sprinkled some modern splendour by opting for an asymmetrical hem, coupled with striped borders. She tied her look together with matching tassel-adorned straight pants and a dupatta.

Nupur Sanon and her bohemian-themed silhouette looked absolutely stunning. She picked out a collared pale blue shirt dress that came with wooden buttons. Flowing fringe on the sleeves contributed further to her whimsy allure. A special aspect of the costume was the woven tassel belt, wrapped around her waist like a scarf.

The Sanon women are truly setting the bar high with their style