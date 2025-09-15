Norway Is Offering A Permanent Residency And Indians Can Apply Too

Norway is a Scandinavian country known for its stunning natural beauty, towering mountains, and the Midnight Sun. Plus, you may even get a sight of the Northern Lights. While the beauty is at its peak in the country, Norway also offers opportunities, especially for skilled workers. If you are looking to relocate, Norway is offering permanent residency for Indians.

The First Step

Indians must first obtain a temporary residence permit before applying for permanent residency. There are several pathways to obtain temporary residence, including family visa category, marriage to a Norwegian citizen, study, or work. However, none of these guarantee permanent residency.

Who Is Eligible?

You must have lived in Norway for a continuous period of 3 years.

You should not have been outside Norway for more than 7 months during these 3 years, and you cannot be without a valid residence permit for more than 3 months during this period.

You should pass the social studies and language tests if you are between the ages of 16 and 64 years.

No criminal record.

You must have had legal residence status throughout the entire period.

Proof of continuous employment or sufficient income to support yourself.

You should not have received financial assistance from NAV (Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration) during the last year.

How To Apply

Step 1: Check your eligibility and apply only if you have lived in Norway continuously for at least 3 years.

Step 2: Gather all the required documents, such as:

Completed application form.

Copies of the used pages of your passport and other travel documents for the last 3 years.

Valid residence permit.

Proof of income and employment contracts.

Documents proving you have not received financial support from NAV (if applicable).

Certification that you have completed the required tuition hours and passed the social studies and language test.

Documents showing relationship with a co-applicant, including a copy of partner's passport if applying with someone.

Certificate or documents proving no criminal record.

Step 3: Submit the online application on the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) website with the accurate information and documents.

Step 4: Pay the application processing fees (around NOK 4000 or Rs 35,826 approx. for adults, fees may vary).

Step 5: Hand over the original documents, copies, and filled application form to the Local Police Service appointment.

Step 6: Wait for your application to be processed, which usually takes 2 to 6 months.

Step 7: Once approved, you will receive the Permanent Residence card allowing you to stay and live indefinitely in Norway.

In short, Norway is a great country if you are looking to relocate, but permanent residency can be a lengthy process. Check your eligibility carefully before applying, and keep an eye on the official UDI website for any updates or changes to the Norwegian permanent residency rules for Indians.

While Norway is a wonderful place to live, be prepared for a higher cost of living and potentially extreme climate conditions compared to India.