Nora Fatehi's Festive Season Fever Runs High In A Sheer White And Gold <i>Saree</i>

Nora Fatehi's fashion lookbook is the perfect blend of ethnic and contemporary fits. Now, for the promotion of Matka, the actress has channelled her desi energy. She stepped out in the city draped in a sheer white saree, looking like a goddess. Floral-themed metallic golden piping added a pop of contrast. Similar adornment in shimmery details was seen on the bodice as well. Nora paired the stunning spectacle with an equally ornate blouse. The sweetheart neckline number came with full sleeves, scalloped borders and sparkly flower patterns, doused in gold. With her OOTD making the right noise, Nora ditched wearing heavy jewellery. A pair of danglers and a statement ring were all that she resorted to. Rosy-glam beauty strokes, nude lips and winged eyeliner sealed her makeup. An open hairdo offered the final touches of elegance.

Nora Fatehi in the city

Nora Fatehi's saree-torial game is always on point. For Diwali at designer Manish Malhotra's residence in Mumbai, she leaned on a holographic saree from the shelves of the ace designer. Rectangular sequins covered the entire silhouette, sparking as bright as the stars. The thin drape went across her body and plunged in length. Nora slipped into a matching sleeveless blouse complementing the saree. Halter-neck straps and a deep-scooped neckline gave a bold spin. Nora being a risk-taker pulled it off with unmatched grace. For makeup, she went with dewy-blushed cheeks, pink-plump lips and dramatic eyes.

Before that, Nora Fatehi looked as pretty as a rose in a red ruffled saree by Ridhi Mehra. Looking for the perfect cocktail night fit this wedding season? Here's your inspiration. The semi-sheer saree featured elaborate ruffles on the pallu extending in length and forming a floor-grazing train. Identical ruffled elements and pleats were seen at the hem as well. Nora teamed up the saree with a matching blouse adhering to the clean aesthetic. Subtle makeup including shimmery lids and an intense stroke of eyeliner framed her face oh-so-wonderfully. Diamond studs gleamed through her retro-themed ponytail.

Matka will hit the silver screens on November 14.

