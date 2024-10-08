Nora Fatehi Was "Very Mindful" To Draw Fans Her Way When She Was Simply Dressed In A Black Tank Top And Jeans

Nora Fatehi continues to prove she's a style icon. Nora effortlessly rocked a body-hugging top with a square neckline, paired with denim trousers. To elevate the outfit, she cinched her waist with a black leather belt. Her open, wavy tresses with soft front bangs completed the look with a touch of effortless glam. Her makeup was on point, too, with a subtle yet flawless blend of blushed cheeks, a matte base, nude lips and winged eyeliner — perfectly complementing her outfit. Nora kept her accessories minimal yet chic, donning dainty gold earrings, a bangle on one wrist, and a gold watch on the other. To top it off, she carried a stylish black handbag, adding the final touch to her effortlessly elegant office-ready ensemble. Nora shared the video on her Instagram handle with Tambo's song ‘Very Demure, Very Mindful' playing in the background, highlighting the words: “You see how I look very presentable, the way I came to the interview is the way I got the job.”

Also Read: Nora Fatehi Brought Warm Fall Tones To Louis Vuitton's Paris Fashion Week Show In A Dress, Trench And Boots

Earlier, Nora Fatehi wowed her fans with another effortlessly stylish look, perfect for casual summer vibes. She rocked a black bodycon turtleneck top, paired with distressed pink jeans. A pair of shades, diamond hoops and a diamond-encrusted watch added a touch of luxury to the ensemble. Her dewy makeup, featuring bold peachy lips, accentuated her understated style, while her open, flowing tresses uplifted the overall beauty of her look.

Before that, Nora Fatehi turned her airport fashion noteworthy in a chic denim look. To raise the bar very high during her travel, she opted for a pair of distressed blue denim and teamed it with a white tee. Her tee was adorned with a corset bust line from Dolce & Gabbana that elevated her entire look. She added an oomph factor to her look with a Dolce & Gabbana belt, a trendy pair of sunglasses, metallic pointed heels and carried a rustic box bag. An ample amount of highlighter, nude lips and a straight open hairdo complemented the fashionista's outfit.

Are you finding any inspiration from Nora's cool denim looks?

Also Read: Glam Starts And Stops At Nora Fatehi In A Feathery White Sequinned And Mesh Gown