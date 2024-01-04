Nimrat Kaur Kickstarted 2024 'In The Jungles Of Kumaon' With Her 'Family In The Wild.' Follow Her Trail.

Nimrat's 2024 Adventure Began With "Family In The Wild," Follow Her Trail

Everyone from B-town has travelled to one destination or another to mark the beginning of 2024. Seasoned traveller, Nimrat Kaur, decided to start her year with a wildlife adventure. Yes, you read that right. Instead of opting for the usual snowy mountains or beachy escapades, Nimrat went all the way to Jim Corbett National Park in Nainital, where she enjoyed a ride in an open jeep. The actress shared pictures and videos from her trip. While her quilted long jacket and tiger print scarf were setting winter fashion goals, it was her fun-filled moments that wowed us all. In one picture, the star posed with coffee and a sandwich, and in another, she was holding what looked like a cookie. In the rest of the images, she could be seen enjoying the beauty of nature around her. In her caption, Nimrat wrote, “Had my first coffee and breakfast and my heart's fill of love and laughter with my family in the wild. Spent all of the first day of the new year deep in the jungles of Kumaon, capturing it from before sunrise till after sunset. Happy New Year and wishing you the best start to 2024!!” with a black heart, green leaf, paw prints, and tiger face emoji.

If Nimrat Kaur's Nainital photo dump left you craving for an adventurous trip in the wilderness, then you have landed on the right spot. Here are a few key details to help you plan your itinerary to perfection.

Best Time To Visit

The best time to visit the Jim Corbett National Park is between November and February. Reason? During summer, it becomes nearly impossible to spot animals in the wilderness.

⁠How To book

It is always preferable to proceed with the bookings beforehand so that you don't have to wait. Booking hotel rooms can be done through online travel sites. But you must also make a booking for your jungle safari. You can do so via the official website of Corbett Jungle Safari. You will have to choose from the two options: the Jeep Safari and the Canter Safari.

Wildlife Species At Jim Corbett National Park

Spread over an area of 1318 square kilometres, Jim Corbett National Park is home to thousands of species of birds, plants, and animals. Mammals that you could find at Jim Corbett National Park are the tiger, leopard, elephant, chital deer, sambar deer, hog deer, barking deer, wild boar, langur, wild pig, rhesus monkey, jackal, rabbit, yellow-throated marten, and otters. If you are lucky you can also spot reptiles like the king cobra, viper, python, crocodile and the monitor lizard.

More Must-Visits At Jim Corbett National Park

Apart from enjoying an intriguing jungle safari, there are mesmerising spots that deserve your attention. The picturesque Corbett waterfall tops our list. For all nature lovers, this 66-foot-high waterfall is a sight to behold especially during the full moon day. If you are visiting the Jim Corbett National Park with your family, this is the best spot for a fun picnic. Corbett Museum, Durga Mandir, and Sitabani Temple are other must-visits.

Beyond Jim Corbett National Park

Needless to say, the location is simply heaven for all the adventure enthusiasts out there. Once you are done with your jungle jeep safari, you can also enjoy river rafting, an elephant safari, camping, fishing, trekking, mountain biking, river crossing, and rock climbing. Apart from these, you can also take a shot at rappelling. It must be noted that the Dhikala Forest Lodge is one of the most popular tourist attractions for spotting the Bengal tiger.

Make sure to carry necessary precautions like sunscreen, mosquito repellent and a first aid kit. Always travel with a guide and heed their advice carefully. If you do decide to journey to that side of paradise, share your favourite spots with us in the comments.