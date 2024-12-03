Nicola Coughlan Made A Grand Glam Entrance At The British Fashion Awards 2024 In A Gaurav Gupta Gown

Irish actress Nicola Coughlan, who played the Penelope Featherington in the Netflix period drama, Bridgerton gave us another reason to take her style seriously. The modern day Bridgerton moment made a grand entry with an India connect.

Nicola Coughlan made heads turn at the British Fashion Awards 2024 in London wearing a structured black off-shoulder gown from the house of leading Indian designer Gaurav Gupta, who is globally loved by celebrities like Beyonce and Cardi B. Gaurav Gupta handcrafted a sleeveless black gown with sans-shoulder detail that was signature of Gaurav's abstract loop design which led into a frame fitting black floor grazing gown that featured pastel blue satin pleated skirt details with a puffed up can-can fitted design around the waist that reminds us of what the Victorian era British women wore. A train of voluminous satin-silk fabric followed Nicola around the red carpet which added grandeur to the look.

Nicola's stylist Aimee Croysdill accessorised her look with a pair of diamonds encrusted hoop earrings and a couple of stackable diamond rings on her fingers that gave her a feminine look.

This was accompanied by a black bow-shaped ribbon hair accessory that tied-up her centre-parted low ponytail in a sleek manner for the hairstyle. For makeup, Nicola picked a peachy-nude monotone look with a sharp black winged eyeliner, defined brows, lots of mascara for wispy lashes, contoured cheeks and jawline, a wash of peachy blush on her cheeks and a peach-toned nude lip in a cream finish to add the final pop of colour to her liok.

Nicola Coughlan keeps her fashion girl status intact and in this Gaurav Gupta gown, she retains the title with pride.

