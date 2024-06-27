Newlyweds Sidhartha Mallya And His Wife Jasmine Soak Up The Grecian Honeymoon Holiday Sun

Sidhartha Mallya and Jasmine have the time of their lives in stunning Santorini

Newlyweds Sidhartha Mallya and Jasmine tied the knot in London recently and found the nearest opportunity to jet set to the very beautiful Santorini for their honeymoon. Greece is a very popular honeymoon destination owing to its aesthetic alleyways, beaches and luxurious hotels that help couples kindle and rekindle their love. It was hardly a surprise that the lovebirds chose this scenic European escape to kickstart their honeymoon.

Also Read: A Look At Sidhartha Mallya And Jasmine's Relationship Timeline Through Milestone Moments

Sidhartha Mallya can't get enough of his dearly beloved as seen with a picture he recently posted of her sipping cocktails by the beach. But they can't get enough of the beaches either as evident from the picture. Santorini is home to some of the most exquisite beaches in Greece where couples can enjoy sunbathing, sipping bubbly and making new memories with the backdrop of this stunning destination. Red Beach, Kamari Beach and Perissa Beach are among the most scenic beaches in the region. From what is also obvious from the picture, the couple seemed have enjoyed a post-swim sunbathing session where Jasmine picked a printed bikini set and Sidhartha was seen shirtless flaunting his tattoos.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/sidmallya

Luxury is second to Greece after its captivating beauty. It also houses some of the most luxurious properties offering services tailormade for couples on honeymoon. It can be seen that the couple were in one such property with expansive views of the sea to wake up to. Of course, a private plunge pool surely helps to soak in the views.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/jassofiaa

In the same mirror selfie shared by Jasmine, despite the plush nature views of Santorini, she has food on her mind. To be fair, who wouldn't? When you're surrounded by fresh halloumi, salads, tzatziki, coffee and so much more, it's difficult to think of anything else.

Greece should be on everyone's travel bucket list. a globe trotter's dream? Be it on a honeymoon like Sidhartha Mallya and Jasmine had it for their honeymoon, what is stopping you from planning that solo or girls' trip?

Also Read: Sidhartha Mallya And Jasmine Donned A Navy Sherwani And Blush Lehenga For Their Second Wedding Function