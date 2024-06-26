Jasmine Made For A Delightful Desi Bride In Her Burgundy And Pink Embellished Floral Wedding Lehenga

Jasmine Made For The Bridal Indian Princess In Her Rouge And Floral Lehenga For Indian Nuptials

Sidhartha Mallya, son of Vijay Mallya, tied the knot with Jasmine last weekend. The loved up couple have caught the internet's eye for their Indian style nuptials that saw Jasmine transform into an Indian bride beside her groom Sidhartha. The groom shared dreamy pictures of them in ethnic wear with the caption, "Indian wedding clothing is something special...(@jassofiaa IN Indian wedding clothing is another level)". Jasmine donned a floral lehenga teamed with a deep rose-coloured velvet blouse. The lehenga boasted of intricate gold foil details and a matching blush-hued net dupatta laden with scattered gold sequin buta, a heavy gota-patti and zardozi border, draped beautifully around her slender figure. Jasmine went for a traditional Indian temple-style maang-teeka, along with two layered necklaces both in gold paired with ruby-laden drop earrings, and gold bracelets on both hands. Blush nude makeup of the day and centre-parted curled locks completed her bridal look.

The bride just didn't score well on the ethnic front but was a perfect bride in white at her first wedding function too. Hand in hand with Sidhartha, Jasmine shone wearing an off-shoulder white gown with floral embellishment and a bodycon silhouette. The ensemble was fitted on the chest, had a see-through net segment from the bustier downward until the high-waisted dress began to graduate through its entire length. Jasmine teamed it with a floral embroidered net veil that flowed down from her head downwards. For accessories, the bride was seen wearing a dainty pearl necklace, her wedding ring and perfect bunch of white roses held in her hand. A nude glam makeup look along with curled and sectioned tresses made her tick all the checkboxes on the bridal style list.

Didn't Jasmine channel desi princess vibes in her blush and floral wedding lehenga for her Indian wedding look? We sure think she does.

