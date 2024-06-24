Sidhartha Mallya And Jasmine Donned A Navy Sherwani And Blush Lehenga For Their Second Wedding Function

Sidhartha Mallya And Wife Jasmine Look Ethereal In Formal Ethnicwear

'Tis the season of celebrity weddings happening in style. The hot Indian summer and humid monsoon weather could not deter bigwig couples from saying "I do" with full fervour. Be it Bollywood's Sonakshi Sinha tying the knot with Zaheer Iqbal or Sidhartha Mallya celebrating a wedding weekend with Jasmine. In fact, Vijay Mallaya's son had not one but two ceremonies and delivered winning looks along with his bride for both. As per the latest pictures on Instagram, Sidhartha and Jasmine had an Indian wedding ceremony which they graced in ethnic Indian attires. Let us now give you all the tea about the bride and groom's Indian wedding looks.

Also Read: Sidhartha Mallya Makes For A Dapper Groom In A Green Velvet Tuxedo To Marry Jasmine In England

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/sidmallya

The groom Sidhartha picked a navy blue hued sherwani for his big day. He looked dapper as ever in the ensemble teamed with a pair of matching churidar pajamas. The sherwani featured a Chinese collar, a zip closure on the front and an array of gold sequin designs that were spread across the ensemble, adding the festive vibe. Sidhartha's hair was styled in a side parting and he kept his complexion fresh to complement his outfit. As for accessories, he wore a yellow kalava on his wrist.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/imke_pimpke

The bride Jasmine looked ethereal in a velvet deep rose hued sleeveless blouse and a floral lehenga choli attire that she picked for the Hindu-themed nuptials. She perfectly matched steps with her now husband with intricate gold foil detailing on the lehenga, the matching blush dupatta was laden with scattered golden sequin booti details, a gota-patti and zardozi border, and draped beautifully around her shoulder and waistline.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/imke_pimpke

In the accessories department, Jasmine went for an old gold temple-style maang teeka, and two layered necklaces. This she teamed beautifully with a pair of ruby encrusted drop earrings, and gold bracelets in both hands.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/fearlesslyblack

As for her hair and makeup, Jasmine went for loose curls in her tresses which were half-tied at the back of her head along with a blown-out fringe framing her face. The makeup of the day included a statement red bindi on her temple, defined brows, bronzed skin, eyes accentuated with a shimmery pink wash of shadow, defined further with an eyeliner and mascara, a hint of blush on the cheeks, and a nude pink lip tied the bridal look together.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/carleydizon

Sidhartha Mallya and his wife Jasmine look like a dream in their ethnic sherwani and lehenga outfits as they stepped out for their Indian ceremony.

Also Read: A Look At Sidhartha Mallya And Jasmine's Relationship Timeline Through Milestone Moments