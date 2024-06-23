Sidhartha Mallya Makes For A Dapper Groom In A Green Velvet Tuxedo To Marry Jasmine In England

Sidhartha Mallya Is A Dapper Groom In A Green Tuxedo For England Wedding

Though the rainy monsoons may not be your typical wedding season, that hasn't stopped celebrities from tying the knot at this time of the year. While we wait with bated breath for Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal to announce themselves as man and wife, on the other end of the globe, another celebrity has walked down the aisle. Today in London, Sidhartha Mallya, son of Vijay Mallya, officially announced his status as a married man. Sidhartha posted a picture of himself and his now-wife Jasmine on Instagram with the caption "MR & Mrs Muppet" with the ring emoji. As per the location of his photo, Sidhartha and Jasmine's wedding took place in Hertfordshire, England as the sun began to set and bathe them in golden light. In the photos, the groom looked dapper as ever in an unconventional green velvet blazer and black trousers with a bow tie to make up his snazzy wedding tuxedo. The bride matched his vivacious energy in a lace bridal gown. The pictures showed glimpses of the floral embroidered lace panels over the length of the gown with a flowing veil pinned to her curly locks. In her hands she clutched a white flowered bridal bouquet as guests showered them with petals.

Earlier in the week, the couple posted a sweet picture of themselves, marking the commencement of their wedding week. In it, Sidhartha donned an embroidered white blazer and matching trousers while Jasmine picked a mint toned floral dress. They were both framed in a floral frame which came in a pink and white colour palette.

Here's wishing Sidhartha Mallya and Jasmine a happy married life.

