Netherlands Is Offering A Permanent Residency For Under Rs 26,000 And Indians Can Apply Too

From iconic tulip fields to charming canals and historic windmills, the Netherlands is a place filled with towns and villages offering rich cultures. If you want to experience the culture and build a life in the land of windmills, canals, and tulips, the Netherlands offers permanent residency if you meet the eligibility criteria.

All About Netherlands PR

If you are a foreign national from a non-EU/EEA nation, you can apply for permanent residency in the Netherlands. However, you will only get it if you meet the eligibility criteria. A PR will allow you to live and work in the Netherlands for a long time.

Getting a PR will also open doors for Dutch citizenship, which will allow you to have access to social security; however, you will have to meet the eligibility criteria for that as well.

Who Is Eligible For Netherlands PR

To apply for permanent residency in the Netherlands, you must meet the eligibility criteria:

If you are a non-EU/EEA citizen and have continuously lived in the Netherlands for at least 5 years with a valid residence permit for a non-temporary purpose.

Proof of a stable and sufficient income of 1657 Euros (about Rs 1,71,144) is important.

Pass the Dutch civic integration exam at level A2 unless exempted, showing language and cultural proficiency.

You should have a valid health insurance for every applicant.

Applicants must submit a police clearance certificate demonstrating no criminal record.

Documents Required

A valid passport

Employment contracts and salary slips

Health insurance documents

Civic integration exam certificate

Residence permit

Proof of residence

How To Apply

Step 1: Step 1: Check your eligibility and gather all necessary documents.

Step 2: Submit your application online via the Immigration and Naturalization Service (IND) website or in person at an IND desk.

Step 3: Pay the non-refundable application fee, which is currently 243 Euros (about Rs 25,098).

Step 4: Wait for processing, which may take 6 months or more, depending on your application.

Step 5: Once approved, collect your residence permit at the IND desk after receiving an approval letter.