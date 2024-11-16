Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan And Their Twins' Traditional Family Style Looked Ethereal As Ever

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's style is always in sync. The South Indian film stars have never failed to impress us with their well co-ordinated fashion game. Recently, it was their twins too who joined the bandwagon. In a post shared by Nayanthara, the actress shared some cute and stylish family candids and while we were in awe, we couldn't help noticing their matchy-matchy style. Nayanthara and Vignesh turned to contrasting style. The actress opted for a beautiful bright green saree that featured a monochrome pattern. She kept it minimal with elegant earrings and a gajra-adorned bun. Vignesh along with their twins opted for simple white shirt and traditional white and gold mundu.

A family that slays together, stays together. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan has always made a strong case for the same with their twins. Every now and then, the family has delivered impeccable style goals. Previously, for Vishu 2024 celebration, Nayanthara and Vignesh elevated their couple style as they twinned in ethereal ivory outfits. While Nayanthara looked beautiful in an ivory suit, Vignesh matched her in a shirt and traditional gold mundu. Their twins too matched the traditional aesthetic in pink shirts and white and golden mundu.

