From Janhvi Kapoor To Bhumi Pednekar, Level Up Your Navratri Fashion With These Celebrity-Inspired Ethnic Styles

The festive season is upon us and the next in line to spotlight is Navratri. Preparations are in full swing to celebrate the auspicious occasion with pomp and splendour. From good food to ethnic fashion, it's just the right time to dive into festive splendour. Apart from all the rituals and food, a large part of the 9-day-long celebration also revolves around putting one's best fashion foot forward. Navratri seems like the perfect occasion to spruce up your festive wardrobe. One way to bring your ethnic A-game this Navratri, is to take inspiration from celebrities that could prove just the perfect style guide for you. From traditional to modern and even stand-apart looks, this list has them all.

Janhvi Kapoor

With a perfect amalgamation of Gen Z options and traditional style, Janhvi Kapoor is a true-blue style diva. She served the perfect Navratri look in this multi-coloured lehenga. It featured a strappy and vibrant blouse with an intricately embroidered skirt and an equally gorgeous dupatta. The flush of colour is perfect for a jazzed-up celebration.

Raashi Khanna

For an ethnic-chic look, take inspiration from Raashi Khanna's golden-embroidered red Anarkali. Those delicate straps and subtly designed dupatta indeed are setting straight-up festive fashion goals and we are taking notes.

Dolly Singh

To achieve an ethnic Barbie look, take cues from Dolly Singh's fashion wardrobe. This pink fuchsia saree with a silver-sequinned border could be your ideal night look for a glittery Navratri celebration.

Shilpa Shetty

Want to add a contemporary touch to your traditional ensemble? Simply style it like Shilpa Shetty. The actress draped a dark and light-blue saree, tucked inside a denim skirt. We love how effortless this looks.

Shriya Saran

Shriya Saran in her best traditional way shows us how to nail the festive look. In a hand-embroidered saree, she looked stunning. She paired it with a plunging neckline floral blouse that she teamed up with a yellow, ruffled skirt. It's fun and ethnic.

Alaya F

If being bold and beautiful is your festive mantra, then Alaya F is here to help you. The strappy golden beaded bralette with an orange, floral-printed long skirt is the ultimate spunky and glam way to turn heads.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit in this matte black saree with an exquisitely patterned border and copper-embellished, floral-designed blouse teaches fashion enthusiasts how to step out of convention this Navratri.

Bhumi Pednekar

Are glitter, sparkles and gold your favourite fusion? Then look nowhere else other than this heavy-duty, golden-embellished lehenga worn by Bhumi Pednekar. The sweetheart neckline with tassels on the blouse and generous amounts of glam is perfect for a glitzy Navratri evening.

Which one of these looks did you like the most?