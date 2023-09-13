Natasha Poonawalla On A Yacht Holiday Is No Less Than A Fashion Week Of Her Luxury Wardrobe

Natasha Poonawalla's holidays look super chic on a yacht

When it comes to luxury style few names stand out as prominently as Natasha Poonawalla. With an impeccable sense of fashion and an eye for the finer things in life, her picture dump captioned "randoms" of the month so far was no exception either. She shared pictures of her on a yacht in every outfit imaginable worthy of a luxury holiday right from gowns to cutout dresses. Natasha Poonawalla's yacht style is a benchmark for those seeking to elevate their beachwear game with a touch of couture. It was not surprising to see her in a snazzy lilac cutout mini dress from Dua Lipa's capsule collection in collaboration with Versace on one night. The dress was far from basic because it was easily combined with bright purple buckled straps embellished with crystal rhinestones, enough to start a party. The sparkle didn't end there. She further picked a multicoloured sequinned handbag from Tom Ford to ring on a jazzy evening.

When Natasha Poonawalla said she couldn't get over Dua Lipa's collection for Versace, she wasn't lying. One could also spot her in a fresh aqua halter blazer dress from the singer's collection paired with a multicoloured snakeskin Gucci Jackie 1961 handbag.

Whatever the occasion may be, Natasha Poonawalla always has a gown to match the vibe. We may not know the event, but we do know that Natasha Poonawalla in a cutout tie-up yellow gown was the perfect fit for it.

Red carpet galas took a turn to the seaside it seemed for Natasha Poonawalla in a silver cutout rhinestone gown from Cult Gaia. Natasha Poonawalla can clearly turn even a yacht into her personal runway.

Natasha Poonawalla on a yacht isn't absent from many beachwear moments even amidst couture though. A sparkled bikini top from Dolce and Gabbana, comfy Dior printed trousers, a Prada denim cap, Gucci sunglasses and a Schiaparelli crossbody bag could mean only one thing; Natasha Poonawalla's beach holiday outfits also come with a touch of luxury.

Nobody can escape nautical stripes on a boat. Not even Natasha Poonawalla. Red and white stripes in a cutout maxi dress have never looked better than when Natasha Poonawalla wore it with an oversized straw hat. No yacht style is complete without the right accessories, and Natasha Poonawalla understands this perfectly.

Natasha Poonawalla's holidays are never short of a fashion treat.

