Cannes 2025: Why Nancy Tyagi's Pearl-Encrusted Mini Dress Is Receiving Flak From Singer Neha Bhasin?

Fashion influencer Nancy Tyagi has come under fire for allegedly claiming that she self-stitched her outfit for the 78th Cannes Film Festival. Nancy has earned a spot in the good books of the fashion police for her self-made ensembles. But her second appearance at the ongoing prestigious event is gaining traction for all the wrong reasons.

Recently, singer Neha Bhasin put up a few pictures on her Instagram Stories accusing Nancy Tyagi of the false claim. In the snaps, Neha was seen wearing a beige corset dress during one of her past concerts, which was identical to Nancy's day-2 Cannes avatar. “This corset looks too familiar. Just wondering,” read her sarcastic side note. In another collage featuring both outfits, Neha captioned, “Same Same”, highlighting the striking similarity.

As per Surbhi Gupta, the founder of Mumbai-based fashion outlet, The Source Bombay, Nancy Tyagi had purchased the stunning silhouette from their brand. In a conversation with the Free Press Journal, she revealed that Nancy had purchased the dress for Rs 25,000.

Neha Basin's story on Instagram

About Nancy Tyagi's Outfit

Nancy Tyagi strutted down the red carpet in a pearl-encrusted mini dress. The embellishments on the corset-like fitted bodice glistened like stars. The bustier was also heavily adorned with intricate beads, mirrorwork, sequins and of course more pearls. The grandeur did not end here. Pearl and sequin trails cascaded in length on lined strings, creating an asymmetrical, jewelled hemline. Besides the ornately decorated sweetheart neckline, the beige number also had panelled work all over.

Nancy Tyagi layered her pearly sartorial statement with a voluminous cape. The brilliant rose-gold hue offered a subtle contrast to the silvery mini dress. Puffed shoulders and a long flowing train added an extra dose of drama.

With her outfit making all the noise, Nancy Tyagi opted for a pair of golden earcuffs in the accessory department. In terms of makeup, she went with a bronzed base, enhanced by the right amount of contour, blush and highlighter. Muted smokey eyes and glossy pink lips sealed her beauty game. For the final touch of elegance, Nancy tied her hair in a messy updo.