Namrata Shirodkar In A Majestic Purple Manish Malhotra Silk Saree Makes For A Picture Perfect Fashion Moment

NamrataIn A Majestic Saree Makes For A Picture Perfect Fashion Moment

Namrata Shirodkar is a famous Bollywood actress for her work in the 1990s and 2000s. The diva married Telugu star Mahesh Babu and shifted to Hyderabad. The star has been in the news lately along with their daughter Sitara, whose advertisement was featured on a massive screen at Times Square in New York. Namrata was recently seen in a gorgeous purple silk saree from the designer label Manish Malhotra. According to the designer's Instagram post, the saree was a handwoven piece featuring gold zari motifs and patti borders, which looked majestic with a deep purple contrast. The former actress wore a short-sleeved blouse in the same purple colour with vertical pinstripes in golden zari. A pair of dangler earrings and a gold kada were the only accessories. Namrata picked with her ethnic look. Tying her hair in a loose bun, she adorned it with a gajra and completed the traditional look with a bindi.

May it be the silk sarees or the shimmery sequin ones, Namrata Shirodkar's saree game is unmatchable. She opted for a grey-toned sheer saree from the clothing brand Viranica. The stunning drape featured silver embroidered borders. She picked a shimmery short-sleeved sequined blouse to complement the look. For accessories, she picked a pair of silver danglers and a studded choker necklace. She left her tresses loose in a sleek manner and opted for a minimal dewy glow with kohl-rimmed eyes.

We are in total awe of Namrata Shirodkar's effortless dressing and ethnic wardrobe choices.

