Mouni Roy To Kourtney Kardashian: Celebrities Dish Out Valentine's Day Style Inspiration In Red

Valentine's Day has finally knocked at our doors, bringing joy and spreading smiles. While couples are painting the town red with their partners, singles are hanging out with their loved ones. But one common factor binding both is the enthusiasm to dress. Red is a Valentine's Day staple for sure. Whether it a vibrant saree or a date-night gown, everyone has hopped onto the scarlet colour palette. If you are in need of some styling tips on how to look and feel your best on Valentine's Day, then take cues from these celebrity wardrobes to slay in red ensembles.

Mouni Roy

Keeping the Valentine theme in mind, you can incorporate the hue in your ensemble, just like Mouni Roy in a ravishing cherry red “Samantha” dress. Picked out from the selves of designer label D Shik by Rishika, the strappy floor-length gown featured a figure-hugging silhouette. But the regal effect came through the fishtail skirt at the hem, cascading down in ruffles in a balloon-like fall.

Sonakshi Sinha

Bored of dresses, bodycon fits, and gowns? Then why not add a chic twist to your Valentine's Day dress code? Sonakshi Sinha simply rocked the all-red pantsuit from fashion designer Kanika Goyal's label. Her OOTD comprised an oversized single-breasted blazer with lapel collars and dangling black threads. A black tube top peeked from underneath. High-waist flared trousers served the perfect boss-girl charm.

Alaya F

When in dire need of some last-minute fashion advice, we turn to Alaya F. If you want to cast sensuous magic on your romantic interest this Valentine's then Alaya's ruby red mermaid gown should be your ideal pick. The bodycon fit plucked out from Deme By Gabriella's closet featured a plunging neckline and a see-through bodice. Creating an extra dose of allure were the ruched details at the front and dramatic ruffle designs at the lower hem skirt.

Janhvi Kapoor

Guess who is all ready for Valentine's Day? Janhvi Kapoor, of course. Tapping into her “V day energy” the diva looked every bit the belle of the ball in a Rasario-crafted strapless red gown. She weaved a tale of old-world romance in a lacey corseted bustier that tapered into a form-fitting column skirt adorned with sheer details.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor might have worn a retro-themed red mini-dress for Christmas last year. But in no way can you deny that the strapless number screams Valentine. This custom-made Surya Sarkar masterpiece came with an enormous bow at one side and a flowy trail at the back, enhancing the glam quotient.

Uorfi Javed

Uorfi Javed's experimental and extreme fashion looks make for off-beat Valentine's Day outfit choices. Leaving little to the imagination, she once put on a red ensemble featuring a netted torso and mini skirt. The strapless number bore a structured neckline with two straps running down underneath covering her assets. A matching umbrella-like veil took her style game to another eccentric level.

Dakota Johnson

Serving the perfect Valentine's Day outfit inspiration is Madame Web star Dakota Johnson. For the bold and beautiful women out there wanting to create a romantic impact, you can rely on this floor-sweeping red gown that the actress wore that came with a deep plunging neckline, going down to her mid-riff. The ruched details around the bustier and skirt enhanced her beauty, trapping us in her fashion web.

Kourtney Kardashian

When Kourtney Kardashian wears red we simply take notes from her. Dishing out dinner date goals, the fashion mogul once showed up in a transparent red mini-dress that had thin straps supporting the bustier. The netted mesh fabric at the hem acted as a see-through skirt. A diagonally-wrapped red stole was high on oomph.

Hope your Valentine's Day outfit selection is all sorted now.