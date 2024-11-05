Moschino's Nearly Rs 5 Lakh Vegetable-Themed Bag Took Celery And Made It Couture

Fashion is quite experimental, but who would have ever thought it would take inspiration from vegetables, that too. Moschino has enlisted the help of unglamourous celery to make a fashionable statement. Adding a playful twist to haute couture with their latest launch; the Sedano bag is an oversized celery-inspired clutch. Crafted from nappa leather, the bag aims for a hyper-realistic effect with 3D shading in various green colours to add the extra texture. The bag is encrusted with leaves and stalks that are reinforced with a wire core, allowing them to move naturally like fresh stalks. The design also includes a magnetic clasp that adds both, security and a glam touch. This celery-themed bag is priced on their official website for USD 5,921 (INR 4,98,032).

Those who are aware of Moschino's trademark humour know this isn't the first time the brand has launched something of a quirky nature. Previously, they have introduced bags like the Baguette Bag worth USD 1,716 or INR 1,44,337 and also the Rosetta Bag worth ISD 1,199 or INR 1,00,851. The bags resembled the bakery staples quite perfectly.

Moschino is not the only brand to have launched such bizarre products. Other luxury brands, like Balenciaga, too, made headlines for their controversial potato chip handbag worth US$ 1,850 (INR 1,55,627). This handbag comes in three colours and looks exactly like a replica of a potato chip packet. Another luxury brand, Saint Laurent also launched a takeaway box handbag worth Rs 1.5 lakhs.

The question is, will you mind spending a whopping amount worth lakhs for such designer handbags? Tell us in the comments.

