Moschino's Nearly Rs 5 Lakh Vegetable-Themed Bag Took Celery And Made It Couture

Luxury brand Moschino launched a clutch bag that was shaped like a stalk of celery

Fashion is quite experimental, but who would have ever thought it would take inspiration from vegetables, that too. Moschino has enlisted the help of unglamourous celery to make a fashionable statement. Adding a playful twist to haute couture with their latest launch; the Sedano bag is an oversized celery-inspired clutch. Crafted from nappa leather, the bag aims for a hyper-realistic effect with 3D shading in various green colours to add the extra texture. The bag is encrusted with leaves and stalks that are reinforced with a wire core, allowing them to move naturally like fresh stalks. The design also includes a magnetic clasp that adds both, security and a glam touch. This celery-themed bag is priced on their official website for USD 5,921 (INR 4,98,032).

