Miss Czech Republic Looks Gorgeous In A Sparkly Pastel To Bag The Miss World 2024 Crown

Miss World Czech Republic was beyond gorgeous in her gown to become the Miss World 2024 crown

It's the moment we've all been waiting for. The 71st edition of the Miss World pageant for the year 2024 took place in Mumbai today and a winner has been crowned. Miss Czech Republic Krystyna Pyszkova has won the prestigious title of Miss World 2024 and looked mighty good doing so. She chose a gorgeous pastel look to receive her new title and win the crown, which was a fitting choice for such a momentous night. The champagne-toned gown was not just doused in rhinestones and crystals but was also topped with a long feathery cape cascading down her shoulders. The iconic Miss World crown bestowed upon the winner was in perfect sync with her glamorous outfit of the night. For makeup and hair, Miss World Krystyna Pyszkova kept it subtle because it seemed like even she knew that nothing could dull her sparkle tonight.

(Also Read: 5 Top Countries That Hold The Most Miss World Titles)

Miss World 2024 Krystyna Pyszkova after being crowned in Mumbai

Attendees of the prestigious event included Bollywood celebrities Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and many more, who upped their fashion game to stay just as fashionable as the beauty queens on the stage.

Kriti Sanon at the 71st Miss World 2024 in Mumbai

Sonakshi Sinha at the Miss World 2024 in Mumbai

Pooja Hegde at the 71st Miss World 2024

Congratulations are in order for Miss World 2024 Krystyna Pyszkova from the Czech Republic and we hope to see many more fashionable moments from her in the future.

(Also Read: Sini Shetty Is Our Dazzling New Miss India 2022 With A Silver Gown Fitting The Part)