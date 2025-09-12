Michael Kors' Spring 2026 Collection For The New York Fashion Week Is "Comfortable And Chic"

Michael Kors embraced a relaxed vibe as he brought his love of nature to urban New York City for a celebrity-packed Spring/Summer 2026 show at New York Fashion Week on Thursday.

The iconic designer strives to make his guests comfortable both in his clothes and at his shows, transforming an empty warehouse into a cozy room inspired by his beach house. The space was lit by giant paper lanterns, featuring wood paneling and side tables filled with ceramic vases and succulent plants.

The front row buzzed with stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Olivia Wilde, Leslie Bibb, Ariana DeBose, and Suki Waterhouse chatting before the show.

Michael Kors' Collection At New York Fashion Week

Kors described the collection as “earthly elegance” and said he was inspired by recent trips to tropical destinations that have mastered how to handle the weather.

“How do you take those lessons, whether it's, you know, pareos and sarongs from Bali and Polynesia, how do you bring those to Manhattan?” Kors mused backstage to The Associated Press. “How do you take all these wonderful soft draped trousers you would find in Morocco and how do you make that urban and make that work in a city?”

Michael Kors's 2026 summer collection at NYFW. Photo: AFP

About The Clothing Line

The clothes all had a loose feel, starting with oversized button-down silk blouses paired with loose cargo or wool crepe draped culotte pants. White linen matching sets of skirts and pants resembled aspirational yacht-wear. The fabrics were light and often sheer, emphasizing comfort and wearability.

The dominant colors were Kors' signature black, white, and brown, with accents of buttery yellow and pink. “There's a lot of beautiful earth tones, so gorgeous shades of brown and branch colors, and olive and all of these colors that you would find in nature,” Kors said. “But then highlighted all of that with beautiful sunset shades of pink that you find in the desert, beautiful yellows that you would find in a gorgeous sunrise.”

Suiting remains central to Kors' core style, with several looks featuring oversized blazers in wool gabardine or linen. Some blazers had a softened look with no lapels - some even sleeveless - while others were more classic, paired with bikini tops underneath for a modern touch.

Shoes included flat sandals and open-toed chunky heels, blending comfort with style. Kors also showcased a standout brass leather trench coat matched with a metallic purse.

Even the eveningwear maintained an easy vibe, with tank dresses made of hand-embroidered paillettes featuring sheer bottoms that continued the flowy feel. Paillette-covered pants were layered with sheer draped jersey, versatile enough to be dressed up or down.

Accessories featured extra-long leather tassels dangling from earrings and handbags, along with exaggerated leather belts cinching models' waists but dangling dramatically.

What Do Celebrities Have To Say About The Line

Actor Olivia Munn described the collection as “comfortable and chic”.

“What I really love is thin fabrics. I feel that thin fabric just hangs on your body so much nicer, and it just feels light and airy and really feminine,” Munn said after the show.

Actor and recording artist Audra McDonald said she wanted to get three of the pieces immediately. “I had Judith Light, and I had Laura Carmichael on the other side of me and we were picking outfits for each other. I like this one, you get that one, you get that one!” she recounted.

Recording artist Kelsea Ballerini called the show beautiful and wearable, saying she can't wait to “get her paws” on some of it.

“I loved the silhouettes - it felt very loose and lived in and natural, especially with the color palette. I did love the pop of pink and obviously a little bit of glitter here never hurt anyone,” she said with a smile.