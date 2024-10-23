Meghan Thee Stallion Proved You Can't Go Wrong With A Classic Little Black Michael Kors Dress

Meghan Thee Stallion had quite a moment in the limelight when she accepted the honour of the genLOVE Award for Outstanding Philanthropy at the recently held 18th Annual Golden Hearts Awards in New York City. The event that saw the likes of Anna Vintour, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco and more in attendance. The Mamushi singer made heads turn as she strutted out donning a snug fit little black dress with a thigh-high slit for the awards event.

Meghan Thee Stallion made a case for the classic little black dress at the 18th Annual Golden Hearts Awards night in New York City. She wore a ribbed bodycon dress that accentuated all her curves which featured thin cross-over straps, a halter neckline and a thigh-high slit that showed off her toned legs.

Meghan was styled by celebrity stylist Eric Archibald for the outing who gave her all the extra bling her minimal OOTD needed. She carried a dazzling silver and black crystal-embellished butterfly clutch bag from Judith Leiber as arm candy. To this, she added a silver and diamond-filled wrap-style chunky bracelet, and silver toned multi-layered hoops on the accessories front.

As for her hair and makeup, Meghan's hair was styled in a 90s-inspired updo with ringlets framing her face. On the glam front, she wore a maximalist claw-style manicure with multi-coloured metallic nail enamel. Her face was given the perfect bronzed makeup look with a bronzed complexion, a smokey black and brown eye shadow, lots of falsies for a dramatic lashes look, contoured cheeks and jawline, a berry-toned lip liner and a clear lip gloss to add the perfect ombre lip to tie the look together.

Trust Meghan Thee Stallion to score a winning little black dress moment in her Michael Kors ensemble for her big awards night.

