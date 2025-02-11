Manushi Chhillar Goes The Floral Couture Way In A Black And Blooms Coded Gown

Manushi Chhillar kept up her beauty queen reputation along with stepping into the shoes of a fashionista this time around. The Operation Valentine actress looked elegant and chic in equal parts dressed in a blooms filled gown.

Also Read: Manushi Chhillar Is Jumpstarting Her 2025 "New Year's Resolutions" With Weighted Pull-Ups And More

Manushi Chhillar made a case for the arrival of spring dressed in a multi-coloured bouquet coded gown. The 27-year-old actress donned a sleeveless gown with a plunging neckline, spaghetti straps and fitted black hued upper bodice that flowed into the most majestic looking voluminous floor-sweeping gown waist downwards that was filled with a floral print in myriad hues.

Manushi accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned stud earrings, a diamonds encrusted evil eye bracelet and a couple of gold cocktail rings that added the right amount of sparkle and shine to her lady-like look.

On the hair front, Manushi's tresses were styled into a dreamy centre-parted open curls look. Makeup wise, she sported a minimal nude glam with beaming skin, defined brows, eyeliner and mascara defined lashes, a wash of rose toned blush swept across her cheeks and the bridge of her nose for a youthful look, and a flesh-toned lip colour to add the perfect finishing touch to this less is more makeup moment.

Manushi Chhillar's floral couture coded gown won the closet race.

Also Read: Paint Lives And Canvases Like Manushi Chhillar For Its Wellness Benefits