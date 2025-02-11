Advertisement

Manushi Chhillar Goes The Floral Couture Way In A Black And Blooms Coded Gown

Manushi Chhillar looked like a bouquet of flowers come to life in her gown clad avatar

Manushi Chhillar's floral couture coded gown set goals for spring time elegant look

Manushi Chhillar kept up her beauty queen reputation along with stepping into the shoes of a fashionista this time around. The Operation Valentine actress looked elegant and chic in equal parts dressed in a blooms filled gown.

Manushi Chhillar made a case for the arrival of spring dressed in a multi-coloured bouquet coded gown. The 27-year-old actress donned a sleeveless gown with a plunging neckline, spaghetti straps and fitted black hued upper bodice that flowed into the most majestic looking voluminous floor-sweeping gown waist downwards that was filled with a floral print in myriad hues.

Manushi accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned stud earrings, a diamonds encrusted evil eye bracelet and a couple of gold cocktail rings that added the right amount of sparkle and shine to her lady-like look.

On the hair front, Manushi's tresses were styled into a dreamy centre-parted open curls look. Makeup wise, she sported a minimal nude glam with beaming skin, defined brows, eyeliner and mascara defined lashes, a wash of rose toned blush swept across her cheeks and the bridge of her nose for a youthful look, and a flesh-toned lip colour to add the perfect finishing touch to this less is more makeup moment.

Manushi Chhillar's floral couture coded gown won the closet race.

