Manushi Chhillar And Alaya Furniturewalla Embrace Barbiecore Trend In Fuchsia Pink Swimwear

Manushi And Alaya Embrace Barbiecore Trend In Fuchsia Pink Swimwear

Manushi Chhillar recently shared a photo dump on her Instagram account and we could not stop ourselves from admiring the pictures. The actress as usual had chic wardrobe choices, effortless style, subtle beauty, and a lot of charm, as she was seen enjoying her off-time relaxing and enjoying food and aesthetic decor. But what instantly caught our attention was how beautifully Manushi doubled her fashion game as she and Alaya Furniturewalla embraced the much-loved Barbiecore trend by twinning in fuchsia pink swimwear. While Manushi wore a one-piece swimsuit, Alaya picked a two-piece swimsuit.

Manushi Chhillar picked a strappy one-piece swimsuit with backless details and accessorised it with a pair of trendy purple-tinted sunglasses while keeping her tresses loose in natural waves. Her soft makeup was perfect for the evening indoors. Alaya Furniturewalla on the other hand, picked a two-piece swimwear with a strappy bralette and a low-waist bikini bottom. She accessorised the look with a pair of studded earrings and opted for minimal makeup with a neatly-tied bun.

It is not the first time that Alaya Furniturewalla has mesmerised her fans and followers with her chic holiday fashion. The diva picked an ultra-glam two-piece swimwear while on a beach vacation. She picked a multicoloured backless bikini top with a halter neck and tie-knot detailing and teamed it with a low-waist bottom with strings at the sides. Leaving her mane loose in natural waves, the actress picked oversized golden hoops to complete her look.

Manushi Chhillar and Alaya Furniturewalla's fashion choices are a stunning match and we can't wait for more.

