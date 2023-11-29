Alaya Furniturewalla Unlocked 'Level 26' Almost As Effortlessly As Her Swim Set

There's no end to Alaya Furniturewalla's stylish summer

When Alaya Furniturewalla is enjoying her time by the beach, the sun never seems to set. Or so we think from her endless tropical wardrobe that only gets better. Her 26th birthday celebration was a lot like a summer without end and the pool is where you'd see her. Sometimes in a co-ord set but always in a bikini from her countless collection. You can't have a summer holiday to remember and not have a bikini handy, well at least not for this young fashionista. Floating away on a floaty but in a tie-dye unicorn-hued two-piece bikini set. The simple yet chic bikini highlights her physique perfectly. All her hard work at the gym surely didn't go in vain it seems.

Also Read: Alaya Furntirewalla's Structured LBD May Be The Cause Of A "Headache" To Other Fashionistas

Photo Credit: Alaya Furniturewalla's Instagram profile

Alaya Furniturewalla keeps her bikinis close but her two-piece co-ord sets even closer. For her birthday weekend getaway, the young star picked not one but two exceptionally chic co-ord sets. A green crochet set with shells hanging from the hem of the top would be an easy pick that takes boho vibes to the beach and back. From day to night, there's not a second, we'd miss Alaya having some fun in the sun minus the co-ord sets.

Also Read: Alaya Furniturewalla's Silver Lehenga Is A Festive Fashion Call We Would Like To Make

Photo Credit: Alaya Furniturewalla's Instagram Profile

While the green crochet co-ord set takes her places from morning to night, a co-ord set that resonates with her feminine side is just as right. She picks a two-piece co-ord set in colours of a summer sorbet complete with ruffles and a happy birthday feeling.

Photo Credit: Alaya Furniturewalla's Instagram profile

Alaya Furniturewalla under the sun in style is how every happy birthday should be celebrated.

Also Read: Even Before Diwali, Alaya Furniturwalla In A Sheer Red Dress Is Already Thinking Of "Santa Szn"