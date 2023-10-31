Even Before Diwali, Alaya Furniturwalla In A Sheer Red Dress Is Already Thinking Of 'Santa Szn'

Alaya In A Sheer Red Dress Is Already Thinking Of "Santa Szn"

When it comes to serving fashion goals, Alay Furniturewalla never disappoints. Her mood board ranges from risque cutouts to bodycon fits to ethnic splendour. With the “shaadi and Santa season” on her mind, Alaya has hopped onto the red trend before even Diwali has arrived. For the recent OTT Play Awards, the actress unleashed her fiery charm in a ruby red mermaid gown. The form-fitting ensemble came from fashion label Deme By Gabriella. Alaya dared to bare her decolletage in the wide square neckline of the see-through fitted bodice. The transparent full sleeves and gathered design on the front helped the diva to flaunt her svelte frame. The mermaid-like ruffled bottoms at the lower hem of the skirt added a dramatic touch to the outfit.

(Also Read: Alaya Furniturewalla's Black Leather Outfit Wows Us The Same Way Her LBDs Would)

Alaya went on to style her gorgeous red gown with stacked gold bracelets, similar-hued earrings, and statement rings. She opted for a dewy makeover with rose-tinted cheeks, a hint of highlighter, shimmery pink eyeshadow, and subtle smokey eyes. Her side-parted, brunette tresses set the tone for her OOTD.

When she joined the cutout trend, she excelled in it like an expert. The actress simply nailed the bold but beautiful style game in a chic halterneck bralette, flaunting her midriff in daring cutouts. The actress teamed it up with high-rise leather pants that accentuated her curves further. With her outfit on fleek, Alaya tied her hair gracefully in a braided ponytail that framed her face beautifully. Soft glam makeup, consisting of nude lips, fluttery eyelashes, and well-sculpted eyebrows gave the finishing touches.

A glass of chilled lemon soda on a scorching day is the best way to beat the heat. While Alaya might have looked refreshing in a cutout lime dress, she raised the temperatures while at it. The strap number came with a halter neck having front cutouts. Clinched at her waist, the lime green midi dress hugged her curves in all the right places. Hoop earrings and a messy bun with a few locks left open sealed the deal for her fashion outing.

Alaya's fashion wardrobe always hits the high notes.

(Also Read: Alaya Furniturewalla Sparkled Like A Starry Night As Geisha Designs Showstopper While Saba Azad Fabulously Hit The Floor)