Maldives Becomes Mumbai Indians' Official Tourist Destination Partner

Mumbai Indians and Visit Maldives announced an official partnership on March 20. Visit Maldives is Mumbai Indians' official tourist destination partner for the upcoming 2025 season, the former said in a statement to the media.

This partnership marks the first of its kind for Visit Maldives in India, reinforcing the Maldives' commitment to strengthening its presence in one of its most important source markets. As the second most-watched sport in the world, cricket boasts an audience with high disposable income, making this partnership a strategic move to elevate the Maldives' brand among Indian and international travellers.

Mumbai Indians, who have won the IPL championship title five times, are the most successful and valuable cricket franchise in India. Visit Maldives says it hopes the partnership will help it achieve its targets for 2025. Their target for this year is to attract 2,00,000 Indian tourists.

"This partnership with Mumbai Indians is a milestone moment for us," said Ibrahim Shiuree, CEO and MD of Visit Maldives.

"Cricket holds a special place in the hearts of millions in India, the Maldives, and beyond. By aligning with one of the most iconic Indian cricket teams, we are confident that we can inspire more Indian travellers to choose the Maldives as their preferred holiday destination," said Shiuree.

A Mumbai Indians spokesperson echoed Shiuree, "Cricket and holidays are all about creating memories that last a lifetime. We look forward to the partnership with Visit Maldives and showcase the destination to our global fans across the world."

The Maldives, thanks to its visa-free policy and ease of connectivity for Indian tourists, remains a much sought-after destination. Several airlines fly weekly direct flight to the Maldives from various Indian cities.

This alliance with the Mumbai Indians cricket team is expected to further elevate the Maldives' reputation as a leading travel destination for Indian tourists, said the press release.

