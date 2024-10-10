Malavika Mohanan's Black Velvet Gown Had A Glitzy Spider Surprise

Malavika Mohanan has become a notable name in the industry. Her impeccable sense of style is a huge part of the reason. Malavika Mohanan, known for her impeccable style, was spotted wearing a striking black velvet gown at the Elle India Beauty Awards 2024 held recently in Mumbai. The gown with a one-of-a-kind design that perfectly showcased her flair for bold, statement-making looks. The unique spider-front detail was made entirely of sequins and truly set the slender velvet gown apart. The embellishment was sophisticated and unique, creating a visual contrast that elevated the entire ensemble. To let the gown and its intricate detailing speak for itself, Malavika opted for minimal accessories. A pair of delicate earrings was all she needed to complete the look. Her makeup was kept fresh and dewy, with a focus on a nude lip and defined eyes, which subtly enhanced the dramatic effect of the outfit. She styled her hair in a sleek French knot allowing the focus to remain on the gown's statement design.

Malavika Mohanan's choice to wear a black gown may not be a unique one but the ensemble itself always is. For the promotions of Yudhra, her black cutout gown put up a stellar show in its sheer existence. The gown has strategically placed cutouts and a slit to elevate the concept of a black dress to something more spectacular. To retain the attention on the design of the gown, she kept her makeup, hair and accessories minimal.

Malavika Mohanan's black gowns are never what you expect them to be.

