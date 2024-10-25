Malavika Mohanan Is "Stayin' In" But Keeping It Chic In A Black Lace Corset For Mirror Selfies

Malavika Mohanan effortlessly steals fashion headlines, even in casual wear. Known for her glamorous red carpet appearances and trendy ethnic outfits, the actress consistently set fashion goals. This time, she opted for a sassy ensemble that made us look for our jaws on the floor. In a recent Instagram post, Malavika shared photos revealing how she's been “slaying in style.” She wore a black lace corset with a plunging neckline. To layer the outfit, she rocked a striped shirt left unbuttoned to highlight the corset. She paired it with relaxed-fit brown pants and completed her look with loose waves. For makeup, the actress chose a subtle base, soft blushed cheeks, brown eyeshadow and a bold matte red lip.

Previously,​ Malavika Mohanan wore a striking black velvet gown at an event and wowed fashion police. The body-hugging gown, with a floor-touching length, full sleeves, turtle neck and unique spider-front detail, made a statement in itself. The one-of-a-kind design was made entirely of sequins and elevated the monotonous hues of the dress. She teamed her appearance with minimal accessories that included only a pair of delicate earrings. For makeup, she went abroad with a fresh and dewy tone, featuring nude lips and defined eyes. The star styled her hair in a sleek French knot and looked simply stunning.

Apart from cocktail looks, Malavika Mohanan knows how to rock traditional ensembles. Once, she graced a ramp in an ethereal golden lehenga from the shelves of ace designer Amrin Khan. The outfit was a combination of age-old craftsmanship and modern elegance. Wearing it, the actress looked like something straight out of a royal painting. The number featured intricate zardozi work and hand-embroidered motifs. Malavika paired her voluminous attire with an exquisite set of Polki and emerald jewellery. Middle-parted crimp and open hair with minimal mauve makeup rounded off her look.

Malavaika Mohanan's versatile fashion game makes us fetch pen and paper to take notes.

