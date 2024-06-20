Malavika Mohanan's Rs 2.68 Lakh Chikankari Saree Marks An Elegant Start To The Monsoon Festivities

Malavika Mohanan's Rs 2.68 Lakh Saree Marks An Elegant Start To Monsoon

Chikankari silhouettes have been a favourite in Indian wardrobes for their rich versatility. While we have seen multiple iterations of Chikankari, we don't mind adding another look to our style book. Malavika Mohanan's take on Chikankari style was served right in a beautiful Sawan Gandhi saree. Priced at Rs 2,68,000, the stunning designer saree is a masterpiece in itself. The beautiful ivory georgette chikankari saree was truly a summer-appropriate pick to make a statement. She paired the intricate-detailed drape with a plunging neckline blouse that was doused in pearls. The cutdana detailing perfectly went well with the pearl scales. Malavika went for a fresh glam that was paired with shades of coral. She left her tresses open to complete her look.

Also Read: Malavika Mohanan Is Back In The Business Of Making Heads Turn In Her Embellished Ivory Backless Dress

Malavika Mohanan's wardrobe investments are a mix of everything but sarees truly rule it. Her personal style has always been etched with timeless elements and she yet again made a case for the same. Previously, she exuded utmost elegance in a stunning black sheer saree. The embroidered borders added an extra edge to the look. Her boho-inspired jhumkas and bangles perfectly matched the ethnic vibe of the attire.

Also Read: Take Fitness Tips From Malavika Mohanan's Reverse Grip Cable Row To Improve Your Bicep Strength

Malavika Mohanan knows how to keep it real with her choice of ethnic outfits.