Malaika Arora's Various Yoga Asanas Will Motivate You To Hit The Yoga Mat

Malaika is raising the bar

Malaika Arora stays quite true to her carved-out niche as a fitness enthusiast. Deeply rooted in consistency and moderation, Malaika's fitness regimen is indeed a motivation for many. We all manifest a well-toned physique but it takes more than just manifestation to bring the results. Malaika Arora's cult-like workout routine is all the inspiration that we need to get started. Recently, the fitness enthusiast was truly nailing her journey of building a better self as she performed a yoga pose. She posted a video of herself and captioned it, "The yoga pose is not the goal. Becoming flexible is not the goal. Standing on your hands is not the goal. The goal is serenity. Balance. Truly finding peace in your own skin.- Rachel Brathen."

In the first exercise, the actress was seen performing a variation of the Dolphin yoga pose with a one-leg variation, then going into a high-lunge posture. These stretches help in opening the shoulders and the calves, thereby strengthening the muscles. Embracing the mindful and holistic approach, Malaika often takes things a notch up.

For another asana, the actress performed a full stretch pose that helps in opening the muscles. She used rolling equipment to perform the pose. It helps in improving balance and stability which builds overall muscle strength. For Malaika, the key is consistency and indeed, she is raising the bar higher with it.

Trust Malaika to give you the right kind of midweek fitness motivation