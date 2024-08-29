Malaika Arora's 'Hardest Abs Workout' Will Leave Your Core With A Good Kind Of Burn

Malaika's "Hardest Abs Workout" Is The Only Midweek Motivation We Need

Malaika Arora's approach to wellness and fitness has always reflected in her lifestyle. Her well-rounded workout game is worth taking notes from as she never fails to share her dynamic tips on social media. Yet again, the actress delivered a mid-week workout with her latest fitness video. She posted a video on Instagram where she was seen working on those abs. Calling it her "hardest abs workout" yet, the killer abs workout video was all about variations of leg raises and side leg raises. She raised one leg and bent forward with a dumbbell in hand to increase intensity. If you wish you could get fab abs, take cues from Malaika to get your game on point. This workout focuses on the abs and core and helps to improve muscle tone.

Malaika Arora's fitness routine is deeply rooted in a mix of workouts. Whether she is doing yoga or intense weight training, her consistency towards her routine is known. Previously, she took her fitness game a notch up with her "best moves". Her fabulous fitness streak only got better with her resistance band workout. She started off with a variation of lunges followed by a variation of squats. She used a resistance band to improve movement and intensity. It is about time we take cues from Malaika to elevate our fitness routine.

Malaika Arora's fitness streak continues ever-so-fabulously