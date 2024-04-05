Malaika Arora's 'Deeper Stretch' Into The Weekend Featuring A Perfectly Done Halasana

Malaika Arora proves it yet again that yoga is a way of life with and more than just a "deep stretch"

It would not be an overstatement to say that Malaika Arora is the biggest fitness aficionado in B-town. Whether it's about mindful eating, sweat-inducing gym sessions, or her yoga sessions, the actress leaves no stone unturned to maintain her envious physique. Recently, the star shared a new video from one of her yoga sessions, and let's admit it – we are utterly impressed. In the clip, Malaika is seen stretching her body and doing core exercises with the use of a dharma wheel. In the first pose, both of her hands are resting on the floor with one foot balanced on the wheel and another one up in the air. After that, we see the star demonstrating on-point balancing skills with her midriff resting on the wheel, her hands on the floor, and her entire body in the air. Then, she stretches with one foot on the wheel, the other leg stretched in opposite directions, and both hands stretched towards the foot on the wheel. Following that, Malaika practises some more stretching and core workouts using the wheel. While captioning the post, Malaika wrote, “Wheeling into a deeper stretch and a brighter day. #YogaLove.”

Malaika Arora's yoga sessions are always a treat to fitness enthusiasts. A few days ago, the star posted a video in which she can be seen doing various asanas like the Naukasna, Chamatkarasana and Chakrasana. These poses not only promote back, spine, and leg flexibility but also target the lower and upper abdomen, as well as strengthen core muscles with equal efficacy.

Before that, Malaika Arora flawlessly demonstrated vinyasa flow asana like a seasoned practitioner. Starting with her legs apart and arms raised high, she stretched her body into a deep squat and transitioned smoothly into a handstand plank pushup. Continuing her flow, she showcased the proper technique for executing Mountain Climbers. After a few more stretching movements, Malaika expertly returned to a plank position.

Malaika Arora always inspires her followers to embrace the practice of yoga and lead a healthier lifestyle.

