Malaika Arora With Son Arhaan Khan Welcomes Scarlett House, Mumbai's Brand New Culinary Address With A Nostalgic Vibe

After carving a niche as a successful entrepreneur in many fields, Malaika Arora has added another feather to her cap with Scarlett House, a new café in Mumbai. Partnering with her son Arhaan Khan and restaurateur Dhaval Udeshi, the man behind Gigi and Lyla in Mumbai, Malaika envisioned a space that blends charm and innovation. The contrast of the exteriors with the bright, bold interiors is a fine example of this ethos. Located in a quaint Indo-Portuguese bungalow in Bandra's Pali Village, Scarlett House stands out with its striking red exterior amidst the rustic surroundings. Featuring textured walls, rich tones, and eclectic furniture, the interior design reflects the building's heritage while offering a trendy space for food and social experiences.

Also Read: Malaika Arora And Arhaan Khan Twinned On Their Night Out In Embellished Tuxedo Jackets By Manish Malhotra

Instagram/@archdigestindia

Speaking of what influenced the design, Parekh says, "The inspiration lay in the building itself. The café is set in a quaint, weathered bungalow that blends old-world charm with rustic simplicity. The design was inspired by a combination of nostalgia, history, and the desire to evoke a sense of warmth and timelessness." The restaurant's name was inspired by the bungalow's vibrant red facade itself when it immediately captured the hearts of the founders the moment they laid eyes on it.

Instagram/@archdigestindia

The living room glamour vibe of the interiors offers a cosy vibe that one can spend hours at a stretch. That's the reason the menu is curated in a way which progresses through the day for any meal you desire. The nostalgic setting also translates into the food that offers reinterpretations of classic dishes. A whimsical addition to the menu is a page dedicated to "Malla's Favourites", containing versions of Malaika's recipes, such as her popular baked fish.

Instagram/@archdigestindia

With its unique setting and thoughtful design, Scarlett House is poised to become a must-visit spot in Mumbai's culinary scene. The restaurant is set to open its doors to customers on December 3.

Also Read: Malaika Arora Was Living Her "Best Life" On A Train Journey And You Can Too With These Tips