Malaika Arora Transformed Stunning Street Style To Ethnic Fashion In Melbourne

Malaika Transforms Stunning Street Style To Ethnic Fashion In Melbourne

Malaika Arora always sets lofty standards when it comes to style. The fashionista leaves no chance to stun the fashion police with her sartorial choices. The star is currently in Melbourne, Australia along with other Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan and others for the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). Malaika shared snippets from day 1 of the Melbourne event and we are so in love with her style. In the pictures, Malaika along with other celebrities posed for the camera on the streets of Melbourne.

Malaika kept her look chic and opted for a basic black turtleneck crop top which she paired with a beige pleated miniskirt and a brown belt wrapped around the waist. She topped her look with a matching beige oversized blazer. The star accessorized with black knee-high black boots. Keeping the fashion game strong, she went with subtle makeup and hair tied in a loose ponytail. She finished her look with a red handbag.

In another look, the star went for ethnic wear for the event. Malaika opted for a plain red saree adorned with an embroidered red and white blouse, featuring intricate embroidery and pearl detailing. She went with bronzed cheeks, nude lips and brown eyeshadow. She accessorised her look with diamond studs and a heavy gold necklace. She finished her look with a messy bun, looking lovely as ever.

Be it Indian or Western wear, Malaika's fashion game is always on point.

